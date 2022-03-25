Mets Morning News: Álvarez goes yard

Meet the Mets

The Mets defeated the Marlins 9-3 last night at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. Mark Canha and Francisco Lindor hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first inning, J.D. Davis hit a bases-clearing double in the third, and Francisco Álvarez tattooed a home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Tylor Megill will pitch tonight against the Astros in West Palm Beach.

New York City mayor Eric Adams officially announced an exemption to the city’s private employer vaccine mandate for athletes and entertainers at Citi Field yesterday.

Sandy Alderson said that the Mets established an organizational vaccine mandate last year and that 99% of all non-player employees complied. He also noted that a minority of players remain unvaccinated.

When asked about the possibility of the Mets playing the Blue Jays in a potential World Series matchup and how it would be affected by his vaccination status, Brandon Nimmo responded that he would hope the Mets make it to the World Series, and if it were against the Blue Jays he would “deal with that situation when we get there.”

The possibility of Michael Conforto returning to Queens seems unlikely according to sources.

Buck Showalter will allow Keith Hernandez access to the batting cages and the organization’s brain trust, two places from which he was barred during previous coaching regimes.

Former Met Eric Campbell's nephew was involved in a serious accident, and his family is raising money for his treatment through a GoFundMe page.

Shohei Ohtani revealed a pretty wicked Jacob deGrom impression.

SNY debuted its streaming service, the new home for Mets games online.

Around the National League East

The Phillies and Pirates finished their game in a 3-3 tie yesterday.

The Astros beat the Nationals 10-8 yesterday in West Palm Beach.

The Braves game against the Blue Jays yesterday in Dunedin was postponed due to rain.

The Marlins added LED lights to loanDepot park, allowing for lighted color to resonate throughout the ballpark.

Around Major League Baseball

Andrew Miller announced his retirement after a 16-year career.

The Blue Jays agreed to send Randall Grichuk to Colorado for Raimel Tapia.

Max Stassi agreed to a three-year, $17.5 million extension with the Angels.

The Red Sox raised concerns about a potential competitive advantage for the Blue Jays should Canada maintain its restriction on unvaccinated players in Toronto.

Aroldis Chapman will likely see a lot of eighth-inning appearances this season.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Dave previewed Mark Canha’s debut season in Queens.

This Date in Mets’ History

Happy Birthday to Lee Mazzilli and Tom Glavine!