Meet the Mets

Tylor Megill had a solid outing in a 2-1 spring training loss to the Astros.

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo took a crack at predicting the Mets’ opening day roster.

By all accounts, Chris Bassitt is going to be an incredibly positive presence on the Mets this season.

Will the Mets finally avoid the string of bad luck that has haunted them repeatedly over the past few years?

J.D. Davis is feeling much healthier after his injury-plagued 2021 season.

Seth Lugo has a renewed perspective after seeing his son struggle through health issues during the offseason.

Former Mets GM Omar Minaya has been enjoying watching son play for Providence College in the NCAA Tournament.

Around the National League East

The Braves are hoping to have Ronald Acuña Jr. back in their lineup—alternating between the outfield and DH—by the first week of May.

The Good Phight previewed the Phillies’ 2022 bullpen after the club has struggled mightily in that department over the past few seasons.

Dee Strange-Gordon is hoping to use his base-stealing abilities to make the Nationals’ major league squad.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been rocking some flashy gloves this spring.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB umpires will be enhancing their inspections for foreign substances after many pitchers purportedly found ways around the inspections towards the end of last season.

Dave Roberts has signed a three-year extension with the Dodgers through the 2025 season.

Despite several rough seasons in a row and the reveal of his past drug use, Matt Harvey is reportedly drawing interest from teams.

Yermín Mercedes will miss at least six-to-eight weeks after suffering a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, which will require surgery.

The Rays and Cubs struck an evening trade yesterday, with outfielder Harold Ramírez going to Tampa Bay in exchange for minor league infielder Esteban Quiroz.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Christian Romo argued that Tomás Nido should see more time behind the plate for the Mets in 2022.

This Date in Mets History

Following his first Cy Young campaign and heading into his second, Jacob deGrom signed his five-year extension (with a pesky opt-out scheduled for the end of this season) with the Mets on this date in 2019.