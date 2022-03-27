Mets Morning News: Marte set to make spring debut, Mets interested in Watson

Meet the Mets

Starling Marte’s spring training debut “should” come today (although he could take live BP instead), according to Buck Showalter. Jacob deGrom is slated to go three innings and Max Scherzer is slated to go six inning in today’s game.

Meanwhile, James McCann, who has been dealing with a tight back, is set to play on Tuesday and Taijuan Walker will throw five innings in his next outing.

The Mets were among several teams to check in on lefty reliever Tony Watson, according to Jon Heyman.

“I still feel like I can be out there everyday,” Robinson Canó said. “But that’s [the Mets’] decision. I’m here. I’m glad to be back and ready for whatever situation. Just going to be ready to help this team win again.”

Max Scherzer’s Mets debut on April 8 in Washington DC will be broadcast on Apple TV and not on SNY or MASN.

Around the National League East

Freddie Freeman shared his farewell letter with Braves fans.

The Nationals signed Tyler Clippard as a non-roster invite to spring training.

“I honestly don’t really have any words,” Zach Eflin said after throwing two scoreless innings in his first spring training start after undergoing knee surgery entering his walk year. “I was freaking tearing up in there just thinking of everything I’ve gone through.”

Jorge Soler had a good day in his Marlins debut.

Around Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball has made a series of proposals to the union about measures to curb sign-stealing.

Forbes ranked every MLB franchise according to its value. The Mets are sixth at $2.65 billion.

The Oakland A’s brought back Jed Lowrie on a one-year deal.

Buster Olney of ESPN reviews teams that made under the radar upgrades, such as in bullpen or defense.

The Yankees were one of those teams who upgraded their defense and with Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, and Gleyber Torres all slotted to play the infield, one regular will have to sit every day. “If we are in that situation, it is a good problem to have,” said manager Aaron Boone.

Speaking of the Yankees, they have yet to show interest in a reunion with Brett Gardner,

Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was arrested on Friday morning on a DUI charge. He was going 82 mph in a 45-mph zone.

The Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte are reportedly discussing a contract extension.

Less than nine months after he underwent emergency brain surgery the night he was struck on the head with a line drive, Rays righty Tyler Zombro appeared in a spring training game yesterday.

This Date in Mets History

On March 27, 1987, the Mets acquired David Cone from the Royals.