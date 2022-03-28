Mets Morning News: Scher Thing

Meet the Mets

In a televised game, Jacob deGrom went three strong innings, Francisco Lindor hit a home run from each side of the plate, and Max Scherzer secured a six-inning save in the Mets’ 7-3 victory over the Cardinals.

Yes, three-time Cy Young Max Scherzer came out of the bullpen to relieve two-time Cy Young Jacob deGrom and, yes, it was very fun.

The pairing of Scherzer and deGrom embodies all the hopes, dreams, and fears that come with the 2022 Mets.

For future reference: please help Max Scherzer open all of his water bottles when he is in Game Mode.

In his Grapefruit League debut, Starling Marte had a nice day at the plate and manning right field.

Hopefully, Francisco Lindor’s switch hitting performance is a sign of things to come for the impending season.

Brandon Nimmo celebrated his 29th birthday by sitting on the bench with a thumb injury, but he should be fine.

There hasn’t been a regular season game played yet, but the New York Mets and the players already love Buck Showalter.

According to Showalter, James McCann and his sore back have progressed enough that he should be able to participate in tomorrow’s game.

Around the National League East

Over four months removed from breaking his leg in Game One of the World Series, Charlie Morton was back on the mound for the Braves.

If you find yourself wondering how Richard Bleier is going to perform in 2022 for the Marlins, I have good news.

The Phillies received Old Friend Will Toffey from the Giants in exchange for Luke Williams.

Naturally, while Nick Castellanos was batting, the Blue Jays broadcast was reading the team’s pitching coach’s apology following his DUI.

The Phillies rotation can either carry them or kill them, and there isn’t a lot in between.

Around Major League Baseball

Over a decade after leaving in free agency, Albert Pujols is going back to St. Louis after signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte agreed to a five-year $76M extension which begins in 2023.

The Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor-league deal with an invite to what is left of big league camp.

Sergio Alcantara was purchased from the Cubs by the Diamondbacks while Josh VanMeter was designated for assignment to make room on the roster.

Four the fourth season in a row, the Dodgers have renewed Andrew Toles’ contract to provide him with financial support and access to mental healthcare.

This Date in Mets History

Brad Emaus turns 36 today, isn’t that beautiful?