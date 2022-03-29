From Complex To Queens, Episode 161: 2022 Predictions

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

In honor of Ponce De Leon and the Fountain of Youth, the team discusses players who had incredible careers on the wrong side of 40 in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Next, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas give updates on their Way-Too-Early Draft Special players of interest.

After that, the team reviews their predictions for the 2021 season made last year.

Following that, the team gives their predictions for the 2022 minor league season, split into mild, medium, and spicy takes. Steve thinks that Jake Mangum will be a top 10 prospect in the system, the 2022 Brooklyn Cyclones will have the best rotation since the legendary 2012 rotation, and that Matthew Allan will drop out of the top 10 prospect list in 2023. Lukas thinks that Nick Plummer will have 150+ league average or better at-bats in 2022, Dominic Hamel will be an elite RP prospect by the end of the season, and Joel Diaz will be a top-100 prospect in baseball by the end of the season. Ken thinks that the Mets will draft at least 3 top 10 2023 prospects in the 2022 MLB Draft, Francisco Alvarez is a top 5 prospect in baseball heading into the 2023 season, and Brett Baty hits 35 homers across all levels in 2022. Thomas thinks that Brett Baty will hit more fly balls, Eric Orze becomes an important member of the 2022 Mets’ bullpen, and that Francisco Alvarez will be the third catcher on the Mets’ depth chart by 2023.

Wrapping things up, the Wilponery of the Week.

