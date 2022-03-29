Meet the Mets

The Mets will commemorate the 10th anniversary of Johan Santana’s no-hitter prior to the team’s game against the Nationals on Tuesday, May 31. Josh Thole will also be in attendance for the celebration.

The Mets were off yesterday, but they did have a simulated game. During it, Edwin Díaz, Trevor May, and Seth Lugo each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

For Díaz, his weapon just might be his experience.

The club made several roster cuts earlier in the day before making some more cuts later in the afternoon. The club now has 40 players remaining at big league camp.

One of those demotions was top prospect Francisco Álvarez, who keeps showing off his power.

The Mets have set up their rotation for the next week. Chris Bassitt will pitch today, followed by Carlos Carrasco on Wednesday, Taijuan Walker on Thursday, Jacob deGrom on Friday, and Max Scherzer on Saturday in an intrasquad game.

Two of those pitchers—deGrom and Scherzer—will grace the cover of the team’s 2022 Media Guide.

Buck Showalter said that both deGrom and Scherzer felt good following their outings on Sunday.

Showalter added that this team one of the hardest working groups he’s been around.

Francisco Lindor has gotten off to a hot start in spring training, just like he did last year, and he knows it’s no big deal.

Eduardo Escobar spoke with Mets’ prospects about his journey to the majors.

Anthony DiComo brought us the first edition of the new Mets Beat newsletter.

Tim Britton explored a possible Pete Alonso extension and more in This Week In Mets.

The Mets have a new Executive Chef.

The Mets have updated their promotional schedule for the early part of the 2022 season. It includes a Francisco Lindor Bobble Gnome on April 30 and a Pete Alonso Polar Bear Bobblehead on May 14.

Kevin Burkhardt will succeed Joe Buck as Fox Sports’ Number 1 NFL play-by-play announcer. This means, among other things, that he will call two of the next three Super Bowls. Congratulations to KB!

Buck congratulated Burkhardt following the announcement.

After 17 years as Executive Producer at SNY, Curt Gowdy Jr. is retiring.

Just when you thought he couldn’t get any cooler, Mets Legend and Big Boss Tsuyoshi Shinjo arrived at the Nippon Ham Fighters’ home opener riding some sort of...drone? Hover bike?

The Port St. Lucie Mets will be broadcast on MiLB TV for the first time in 2022, becoming just the second FSL team to add a stream for their games.

Around the National League East

Braves reliever Luke Jackson is battling right forearm tightness.

Spencer Strider is in the mix to earn a spot in Atlanta’s rotation, three years after Tommy John Surgery.

Mark Bowman explored Strider’s journey from surgery to the team’s 2021 bullpen.

David O’Brien took a crack at predicting who will crack the rotation and the bullpen for the Braves.

Sports Illustrated attempted to predict the Phillies’ Opening Day roster.

Joe Girardi put the focus on keeping everybody healthy as Philadelphia prepares for 13 straight games to begin the 2022 season.

The Marlins claimed Tommy Nancy and designated Yoan Lopez for assignment.

The Nationals made some roster cuts, including Luis Garcia.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB Pipeline shared the Top 30 Prospects list for every team.

The Cardinals signed Albert Pujols on a one-year deal to return to the club where he started his remarkable career. He also announced that he will retire following the 2022 season.

St. Louis also signed Aaron Brooks, who can earn $1.4 million if he makes the major league club.

The Padres acquired Matt Beaty from the Dodgers in exchange for minor leaguer River Ryan.

The Twins landed former All Star pitcher Chris Archer on a one-year contract for a base salary of $2.75 million. It includes an option for $10 million with a $750,000 buyout.

Levi Weaver of The Athletic wondered whether Michael Conforto could be a fit for the Rangers.

Minor league baseball will be moving the second base bag inward in the second half of the season. It will now be closer to first and third base by about 13.5 inches.

Yesterday at Amazon’ Avenue

I previewed Chris Bassitt’s 2022 season for his new club.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets kicked off the 2000 MLB season against the Cubs in Japan on this date in 2000. Mike Hampton made his first start for the club, seven months before he would pitch the Mets to the World Series.