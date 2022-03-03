Meet the Mets

Trailblazer Elizabeth Benn discussed her new position with the Mets on SNY.

Assuming the lockout ends eventually, the Rockies are reportedly interested in Michael Conforto.

Around the National League East

Battery Power broke down where the two sides stand on the key issues in labor negotiations.

Former Brave Tom Glavine is sympathetic to the players’ current situation but he can also see where the owners are coming from in driving a hard bargain.

Before coming to the Mets, Cliff Floyd was a star with the Marlins.

The Good Phight argues that any and all anger should be directed at Rob Manfred for the current state of Major League Baseball.

Federal Baseball wrote about all those who are getting hurt by the lockout, and its not just the players and fans.

Around Major League Baseball

Ken Rosenthal writes that the owners were always going to come out ahead in the negotiations and yet with their greed it still wasn’t enough.

The blame for the lockout lies solely at the owners’ feet and not with the players, but who are these uber-wealthy billionaires who have control over the game?

The one person who did break his silence on the lockout was Royals’ owner Dayton Moore who empathized with fans.

Mike Trout also broke his silence on the lockout and called out the owners and Rob Manfred for cancelling games.

The NBA player’s union posted a tweet in solidarity with the MLBPA.

Rob Manfred has been at the helm while baseball was steered into troubled waters but he has the power to turn it around before baseball is too far gone.

The season can still be saved but it will take a willingness on both sides to listen to each other argues Jeff Passan.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On Episode 115 of A Pod of Their Own, the deadline coming and going without a deal was discussed as well as some mourning about what has happened to the game.

This Date in Mets History

Since there are currently no baseball games, here is the box score of the Mets losing to the Cardinals on this date in 2021.