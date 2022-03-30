Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we’re lucky enough to have very special guest Elizabeth Benn on the show. Liz is the Mets’ new Director of major league operations. She is the highest-ranking woman to hold a baseball operations role in the team’s history. Liz previously served as Senior Coordinator of baseball operations for Major League baseball and also was the first woman to play in the New York Metro Baseball League. She has a Masters in Philosophy from Columbia University and is an Adjunct Lecturer at Lehman College.

We chat with Liz about how she fell in love with baseball, what it was like getting hired during the lockout, issues of diversity and equity in baseball, the future of the Mets organization, our shared love of animals, and more.

We wrap things up like we always do with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen through the embedded player below.

You can follow A Pod of Their Own on Twitter (@apodoftheirown) and you can also follow our co-hosts on Twitter: Allison McCague (@PetitePhD), Maggie Wiggin (@maggie162), and Linda Surovich (@LindaSurovich). And you can find Kellyanne Healey in the Amazin’ Avenue comments (LaRomaBella). You can also find our guest Liz Benn on Twitter (@elizabenn). You can also email the show at aa.apodoftheirown@gmail.com.

Look for A Pod of Their Own in your feeds every Wednesday and don’t forget: there’s no crying in podcasting!