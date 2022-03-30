Meet the Mets

Chris Bassitt impressed yesterday evening, shutting out the Marlins in 4.2 innings.

Tylor Megill has caught the eye of former Met Al Leiter who likes what he sees from Megill.

It’s looking likely that Starling Marte will be starting in right field on Opening Day next week.

The Mets want catcher Francisco Alvarez to make pitchers confident when they’re throwing to him.

Tim Healy writes that Brett Baty and Mark Vientos, who share the same position, can learn from Pete Alonso and Dom Smith who have gone through the same thing.

According to MLB.com, the Mets have the best rotation in baseball.

Prospect Jaylen Palmer is looking to join a shortlist of players from the five boroughs to play for the Mets.

The Mets claimed Yoan López off waivers from Miami and optioned him to Triple-A.

Francisco Lindor and hitting coach Eric Chavez both know not to draw too many conclusions from Lindor’s hot spring.

Two Mets games are set to be streamed on Apple TV+, including next Friday’s game against the Nationals.

Around the National League East

On Tuesday the Nationals’ City Connect jerseys were released, with a nod to Washington D.C.’s cherry blossoms.

The Phillies traded outfielder Adam Haseley to the White Sox.

Marlins top prospect Max Meyer, who was reassigned to minor league camp, is not far away from reaching the big leagues.

Around Major League Baseball

The Athletic revealed their MLB All-Under 25 team, with some obvious choices like Juan Soto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Trevor Bauer filed a defamation lawsuit against The Athletic and writer Molly Knight.

MLB Daily Dish issued its farewell, as they’re shutting down immediately.

In his 16th season, Joey Votto is changing his bat shape.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2000, the Mets played their second game in Japan against the Cubs.