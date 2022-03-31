Meet the Mets

Pete Alonso finally unleashed his first home run of the spring in their 5-3 loss against the Astros.

Carlos Carrasco gave up a couple of home runs in his start against Houston but he isn’t too concerned with the results.

So far in spring, Alonso has been getting to know his new hitting coaches and has made a connection with them.

Robinson Canó will be trying out first base as the team searches for ways to get his bat into the lineup.

Mark Canha is known for his disciplined approach at the plate and the Mets are hoping that his teammates will be able to learn from him after struggling at that last season.

The Mets hired Katie Pothier to be their new Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer. She comes over from the Texas Rangers and is a New Jersey native.

According to Scott Boras, Michael Conforto injured his shoulder while working out and is waiting until he is fully healed before signing with a team.

Around the National League East

The Braves named Max Fried as their Opening Day starter.

Sandy Alcantara took some Miami prospects out to dinner to make a connection with them as they try to realize their dream of making it to the big leagues.

One could say that one big area of concern for the Phillies is their appalling defense.

So yay or nay to the Nationals’ City Connect uniforms?

It’s still spring, but the Nationals lost to the Cardinals by a score that is more suited for football than baseball.

Around Major League Baseball

Rob Manfred wants to try and repair the broken relationship with the players after things got heated during the lockout.

Major League Baseball announced the inaugural Home Run Derby X where former stars travel to different countries and hit dingers in a competition.

Seiya Suzuki’s first spring hit as a member of the Cubs was a memorable one when he blasted a home run in a win over the Mariners.

Zack Greinke will once again be the Royals’ Opening Day starter, twelve years after he last threw a pitch for them.

Best wishes to Albert Pujols and his wife Deidre who is undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On Episode 116 of A Pod of Their Own, Liz Benn stopped by to talk about her new role in the organization.

David Capobianco thinks Trevor Williams is suited for the Mets’ long reliever role.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1998, the Mets and Phillies decided to go for some free baseball right off the bat and played fourteen innings on Opening Day. The Mets won on a hit by backup catcher Alberto Castillo and they walked off with a 1-0 win.