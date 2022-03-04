Mets Morning News: Rule change rules

Meet the Mets

The New York Times caught up with Max Scherzer and asked him why he’s spending so much energy representing the union during the ongoing negotiations.

Anthony DiComo examined pitching prospect Calvin Ziegler.

Mets legend Johneshwy Fargas sent a cryptic tweet with orange and blue hearts. Might he return to the organization?

Around the National League East

Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution laid out what the Braves’ recently released financial statements mean for the team potentially re-signing Freddie Freeman.

Marlins’ starter Sixto Sanchez has suffered a setback surrounding his shoulder surgery.

Around Major League Baseball

Representatives of MLB and the Players’ Association met yesterday in New York City following failed negotiations in Florida. The meeting reportedly lasted 90 minutes.

Four owners reportedly did not vote for MLB’s final proposal.

Deesha Thosar expressed dissatisfaction with MLB’s weaponization of its fans’ frustrations.

The NFLPA declared solidarity with the MLBPA.

MLB would like to ban shifts, institute a pitch clock, and install grande-sized bases as early as 2023, though this cannot happen without the PA’s approval until 2024.

This Date in Mets’ History

Happy birthday to a whole bunch of Mets!