Meet the Mets

The Mets experienced a record surge of revenue at Citi Field in 2021. It’s almost like owning a major league baseball team should be a profitable venture!

There are some Mets players who could potentially be significantly impacted by having a shortened season.

Former Met Rico Brogna spoke about the 1994 strike and its connection to today’s lockout.

Around the National League East

Joc Pederson and Dansby Swanson won’t be suiting up for the Braves just yet, but Papa John’s may have some work for them.

The Good Phight continued their look at the top 20 prospects in the Phillies’ farm system, with Johan Rojas coming in at #4.

Federal Baseball looked at the short Nationals career of Kyle Schwarber, which mostly consisted of hitting homers against the Mets.

J.P. Arencibia will be serving as a color commentary for a chunk of Marlins games this season.

Around Major League Baseball

All spring training games through at least March 18th have officially been cancelled.

The MLBPA is taking action to support the workers who are going to be impacted by the delayed start to the season.

The various groups at the center of the lockout negotiations have various questions that they should be asking themselves.

The players may be willing to revisit the proposal to allow 14 teams into the playoffs if it means they will be able to get the league to revisit the proposals on the CBT and other issues.

Many teams would like to see the Rule 5 draft cancelled this year as a result of the logistical difficulties caused by the lockout.

Eno Sarris of The Athletic wrote about why the CBT essentially functions as a salary cap for most teams.

Joel Sherman of the Post opined that it may not be worth it for the players to maintain their hardline stance on the CBT during negotiations.

The league has been pushing for an international draft for reasons that don’t fully add up.

The idea that we may not get to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on the 75th anniversary of his debut because of the lockout is devastating.

While it’s unlikely that Manfred enjoys baseball enough to ever willingly attend a baseball game, he will no longer have the option for a few minor league teams who have officially banned him from their games.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets announced that they would retire Jerry Koosman’s number two years ago today, though the actual ceremony would end up getting pushed back a year due to COVID.