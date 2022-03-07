From Complex To Queens, Episode 158: Fallout New CBA(gas)

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

A controversial book impacted international relations between Great Britain and Iran on this date back in 1989, so the team looks at some controversial baseball books in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After that, they give updates on their Way-Too-Early Draft Special players of interest.

Following that, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss the immediate and direct impacts that the lockout will have on Minor League Baseball. They also discuss some of the potential changes that might occur with some of the proposals that either side have floated and their ramifications.

Wrapping things up, the (Anti-) Wilponery of the Week.

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!