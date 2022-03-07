Mets Morning News: Deadlocked

Meet the Mets

Without her childhood days consuming and viewing all Blue Jays baseball that she could, Elizabeth Benn never reaches the Mets front office.

Though the team cannot announce it, Johneshwy Fargas is Officially-officially back on a minor-league deal.

Around the National League East

The Phillies’ new radio crew features a slew of Guys including Chad Durbin and everyone’s favorite: Erik Kratz.

If the Marlins are going to be more than, well, the Marlins this season, they need to acquire a genuine closer after the lockout.

After refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, Braves minor league hitting coordinator Mike Brumley will have to find himself a new job.

Around Major League Baseball

The meeting between MLB representatives and the MLBPA went for a little more than an hour and a half and this time the PA was the party who sent an unaccepted proposal.

As far as making progress goes, there really hasn’t been any at all in the past week.

While it may seem from their own words that MLB is proposing a tremendous and historic minimum salary bump that the players are fools not to graciously accept, it’s not quite that simple.

On the CBT front, the players have no intention of moving an inch lower than $238M and the owners aren’t too keen on moving up from $220M.

For rule changes, the PA is a yes on larger bases, shift limitations, and a pitch clock for 2023, but remain a solid no on robo-umps.

At some point this week it looks likely that more regular seasons games will be eaten up by the lockout.

If the MLBPA is willing to make another few concessions to MLB, they’d maybe potentially consider moving on the CBT, slightly, maybe.

Surprise, MLB is crying again!

This Date in Mets History

Please say happy birthday to Jeff Kent...or don’t, I’m just the news guy, not a cop.