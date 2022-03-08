Mets Morning News

Robert Orr of Baseball Prospectus attempted to make sense of Jeff McNeil’s 2021 struggles.

Mark Vientos discussed maturity and patience as he waits for the MLB lockout to end. Vientos said he will be ready whenever that call comes.

A highway stretch in Fresno, California was recently named after local hero and Mets legend Tom Seaver.

Mookie Wilson shared his memories of Thurman Munson, as well as his thoughts on the MLB lockout and Mets Oldtimers’ Day, at last night’s Thurman Munson Awards Dinner.

The latest episode of the Mets in the Morning podcast features new Director of Major League Operations Elizabeth Benn.

Around the National League East

In an alternate universe, the World Series champion Braves are beginning spring training. But that isn’t the reality we currently live in.

Michael Harris II, one of Atlanta’s top prospects, continues to turn heads at training camp.

Freddie Freeman may not be at Braves camp when things resume. It appears the Rays were one team that reportedly made the first baseman an offer prior to the lockout.

The Phillies kicked off their minor-league spring training over the weekend, and while many of their top prospects are there, many prospects are caught in the lockout and are unable to join them.

Evan Macy discussed how banning the shift would affect the Phillies.

In case you hate yourself and crave misery, MASN looked back at the time the Nationals mounted a 7-run rally in the bottom of the ninth against the Mets.

Around Major League Baseball

Because it worked so well the first time around, the league set Tuesday evening as a deadline for playing a 162-game season and for players to get full pay and service time. If a deal is not reached, more games could be canceled.

The deadline could be extended to Wednesday if significant progress is made.

Of course, MLB initially said canceled games would not be made up, but clearly they can be, and they can easily be rescheduled for later in the season.

During yesterday’s talks, the league reportedly presented multiple options to consider, though a player active in the union said they said he’s “done getting my hopes up”.

The CBT (competitive balance tax) remains the biggest issue. Jon Heyman overheard that “if they make a deal on CBT all other issues may go away”.

Reportedly in their latest suggestions, the league would start the CBT at $228 million in 2022 and raise it up to $238 million over the course of the CBA. There are said to be major strings attached to this, however, which are not yet known to the public.

Tom Verducci outlined the possible path to a new CBA, which involves trading economics for rule changes.

Ken Rosenthal wrote about how the CBT was supposed to work, since it’s not technically meant to rise in accordance to industry revenues.

The owners have tried to use the calendar to their advantage, but time could soon be on the players’ side.

Larry Fleisher lamented the loss of April games and all the potential milestones and celebrations we won’t get to celebrate during the month.

During an appearance on the Michael Kay Show, Yankees president Randy Levine didn't sugarcoat the current state in Major League Baseball. During the appearance, he discussed the CBT, which he doesn’t view as something to ruin the season over, and called the potential loss of the 2022 season a “mind-boggling, horrid, horrid thought”. He also wants to put what happened five years ago during the CBA negotiations in the past.

Former Yankees reliever Jeff Nelson called the MLB lockout “awful”.

The Athletic Staff identified the prospects in the AL West who are most adversely affected by the currently MLB Lockout.

Mika Axisa explored some of the top story lines that are missing with the first week of canceled games.

Brittany Ghiroli took us inside the Players Association’s state-of-the-art training facility in Mesa, Arizona.

Alec Lewis took us on an incredible journey as he detailed a pitcher’s path from Kauffman Stadium groundskeeper to prospect.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On Episode 158 of From Complex to Queens, the crew focuses on the lockout’s impact on the minor league baseball season.

This Date in Mets History

Casey Stengel was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on this date in 1966.