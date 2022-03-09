Meet the Mets

Pat Ragazzo looks at why other teams are “scared” of Steve Cohen.

Meanwhile, the Mets would like to add another bat and starting pitcher once the lockout is over.

Former Met Trevor Hildenberger spoke about the mental toll baseball takes, and the exploitation of players.

Around the National League East

Jesse Franklin, a Braves top prospect, has shown both perseverance and potential while in the minors.

The Phillies finalized their radio broadcast team for the 2022 season.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB is hoping to institute an international draft, in addition to eliminating draft pick compensation for free agents.

While there was real progress yesterday between the players and owners, this international draft has become a sticking point in negotiations.

A summary of all the reported concessions made yesterday can be found here.

Apple and MLB announced a weekly Friday night game will be exclusively streamed on Apple TV+ this season.

The Washington Post looks at how the media has been covering the MLB lockout.

Current labor talks have included a postseason with 12 teams, not the 14 teams owners originally desired.

The Athletic takes a look at how each MLB stacks up against one another since 1998.

Jarrett Seidler looks at how the lockout will impact the development of several prospects.

In a poll, fans are twice as likely to blame owners over the players for the lockout.

MLB announced a $1M fund for workers affected by lost spring training games.

The lockout is important to follow, even for those who aren’t baseball fans.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1963, “Meet the Mets” was named the official song of the New York Mets.