Mets Morning News: Tickets at face value

Edwin Díaz gave up a game-tying home run to Juan Soto in the eighth and Eric Orze allowed four runs in the ninth as the Nationals beat the Mets 7-3 last night at Clover Park.

Eduardo Escobar hit his second Spring Training home run and Tomás Nido finished 2-3 with a double, though the double should have been ruled a home run as the ball bounced off an ad right above the left-center field wall.

Taijuan Walker gave up no runs and two hits over 3.2 innings while Seth Lugo pitched two full innings in relief.

Jacob deGrom may not make his scheduled start today due to a tight right shoulder, possibly putting his scheduled Opening Day start in jeopardy.

David Wright appeared at camp yesterday, cracking jokes about former teammates and declaring no interest in returning to the game.

Wright also spoke glowingly about the lineup, saying the Mets could have one of the best offenses in the league.

Both Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil are feeling good heading into the new season.

The Mets announced that season-ticket holders can opt to use facial-recognition devices to enter Citi Field this season.

The Mets and Samsung also confirmed a multi-year deal to make technological improvements around Citi Field.

Colin Holderman! What do we know about him? Do we know things about him? Let’s find out!

The Mets have assigned Travis Jankowski to triple-A Syracuse.

Audacy will serve as the exclusive free audio streaming source of Mets games in 2022.

Around the National League East

The Marlins beat the Cardinals 7-4 last night in Jupiter, Florida.

The Rays beat the Braves 5-1 yesterday in Venice, Florida.

The Braves granted Brock Holt’s requested release yesterday amongst other roster moves.

The Phillies beat the Yankees 5-3 yesterday in Clearwater, Florida.

Didi Gregorious started a gorgeous double play off a deflected grounder.

Around Major League Baseball

Advocates for Minor League Players say that MLB teams have not addressed the minor league housing crisis as they said they would do last season.

MLB and the PA announced rule changes for the 2022 season, which include the universal DH and the extra-inning automatic runner.

MLB is still trying to make its NFTs happen.

Twenty-one Yankees games will air exclusively on Amazon Prime this season.

The Padres are rumored to be interested in Pirates centerfielder Bryan Reynolds.

This Date in Mets History

Rusty Staub would have turned 78 today.