Mets announce Jacob deGrom has stress reaction in right shoulder

The Mets have announced that Jacob deGrom has a stress reaction in his right scapula and will not throw for up to four weeks before he is re-evaluated. deGrom underwent an MRI this morning after experiencing shoulder soreness yesterday.

With that, deGrom officially won’t start on Opening Day and will presumably miss a significant amount of time. Last year, deGrom was pitching as well as anyone ever had but had a variety of injury issues, none of which were diagnosed to be something as clear as this one. And his 2021 season ultimately ended very early, as he made his final start of the year on July 7.

Considering the long layoff between competitive pitching appearances, it’s at least a little bit concerning that deGrom experienced an issue again so soon after the lockout ended. For however long deGrom is out, Max Scherzer is clearly the Mets’ ace.