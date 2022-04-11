From Complex To Queens, Episode 163: Welcome to Week One!

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

April 11 was, according to some algorithms, the most boring day in history, so Steve, Lukas, and Thomas discuss some of the most boring pitchers in Mets history in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Next, they give updates on their Way-Too-Early Draft Special players of interest and discuss Baseball America’s latest 2022 mock draft.

After, the guys review the Syracuse Mets. Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Brooklyn Cyclones, and St. Lucie Mets rosters and share how they think each individual affiliate will do now that we have official rosters and the season is underway.

Wrapping things up, the Wilponery of the Week.

