Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/11/22: That could’ve gone better

*All results from games played on Sunday, April 10, 2022

POSTPONED (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

HARTFORD 10, BINGHAMTON 8 (BOX)

Unlike Saturday’s game, the Rumble Ponies had no problem scoring, but once again, pitching was an issue. On Saturday, Marcel Renteria allowed eight earned runs to start things off and was followed by Justin Lasko who allowed five more. Yesterday, Alex Valverde allowed six earned runs to start things off and was followed by Nate Fisher who allowed two more. For as bad as pitching was early on, the bats actually bailed them out and tied the game up in the fifth, but a Willy Taveras hiccup in the seventh allowed Hartford to plate two more runs, and that was all she wrote.

WILMINGTON 4, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

Carlos Ocampo recorded just a single out, allowing four runs- three earned- in the first before being yanked by Luis Rivera, but the game was surprisingly close despite the poor start. The bullpen held things down until the end of the game, with Colby Morris, Oscar Rojas, and Reyson Santos combining to throw six-plus scoreless innings. J.T. Schwartz and Jaylen Palmer started something of a two-out ninth inning rally that at least put Brooklyn on the board, but Nic Gaddis swung under a fat meatball down Broadway to pop up to first to end the game.

DAYTONA 9, ST. LUCIE (BOX)

It wasn’t exactly a glorious debut for Calvin Zeigler, but nothing about this game was glorious. Wunderkinds Alex Ramirez and Stanley Consuegra plated a pair of runs in the eighth, but other than that, it was all Daytona all evening.

Star of the Night

Matt Winaker

Goat of the Night

Carlos Ocampo