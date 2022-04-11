Mets Morning News: Bucked

Meet the Mets

The undefeated dream of the 2022 Mets died on Sunday as a combination of defense and strategy led the Mets to a 4-2 loss to the Nationals.

With a healthy elbow and a more varied array of pitches, Carlos Carrasco’s 2022 debut was a success, even if he didn’t win.

The only thing about Francisco Lindor more impressive to Buck Showalter than his performance is his resiliency.

If the Mets’ Sunday loss can be attributed to anyone, it’s probably Buck Showalter.

Folks, do we love the protective C-Flap on the Mets’ helmets or what?

Jordan Yamamoto cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Syracuse Mets.

Around the National League East

The Phillies also recorded their first loss of the 2022 season as the Athletics silenced them for almost the entirety of their 4-1 loss at home.

Ian Anderson was smacked around for five runs in just under three innings as the Reds defeated the Braves 6-3 in Atlanta.

Just so they could fit in with the non-Nationals section of the division, the Marlins lost the rubber match of their series with the Giants, 3-2.

A delay in delivery kept the Phillies from keeping up their tradition of wearing cream-colored home jerseys during day games.

The Nationals placed Mason Thompson on the injured list and replaced him with Hunter Harvey.

Around Major League Baseball

In Japan, 20-year-old Roki Sasaki struck out nineteen batters, including 13 in a row at one point, on his way to throwing a perfect game.

The Houston Astros officially revealed and modeled their NASA-themed City Connect jerseys.

The Incredibly Broke and Definitely Poor Pittsburgh Pirates have their entire team payroll covered by the profit they make from concessions and tickets.

Hunter Greene made his long-awaited MLB debut, striking out seven Braves, reaching triple digits on his fastball 20 times, and earning a win.

Noah Syndergaard’s Angels debut was a special day on the surface, but with the number 34 on an Angels jersey for the first time in 13 years, it was even more significant.

The Red Sox signed reliever Garrett Whitlock to a four-year extension worth at least $18.75M and as much as $44.5M.

Seiya Suzuki hit the first of what is hopefully many home runs in his Major League Baseball career.

Toledeo Mudhens announcer Jim Weber broadcasted his 6,000th consecutive game from the radio booth.

Joey Votto made his official debut as a Tweeter.

Blake Snell wasn’t able to make his attempt at a no hitter on Sunday as the Padres starter was scratched shortly before first pitch.

To celebrate their mad March Madness march, the St. Peter’s basketball team was on the field before last night’s Yankees-Red Sox game.

Every major league player was greeted yesterday with a love letter and a pair of headphones from everyone’s favorite commissioner Rob Manfred.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1962, the Mets played their first ever game!

On this date in 1962, the Mets lost their first ever game.