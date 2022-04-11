Final score: Phillies 5, Mets 4—Adding insult to injury

The Mets self-destructed in their first game against the Phillies in 2022. They scored most of their runs in the first inning, thanks to a Pete Alonso groundout and a pair of singles from Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha. They added on another run in the seventh following a James McCann stolen base and Francisco Lindor RBI single. But the Mets were constantly tormenting the Phillies by getting on base all night, thanks in no small part to a handful of Alec Bohm errors. But they were unable to convert these baserunners into runs scored, which helped lead to their eventual downfall.

The Mets pitching started out strong but quickly went down in flames. Taijuan Walker had two stellar innings, allowing no hits and striking out four before leaving the game with right shoulder irritation. David Peterson then pitched four great innings, allowing three hits but no runs. Trevor May had a good first inning but when he went out for his second he started out with a walk before leaving the game with an apparent arm injury. Joely Rodríguez imploded, allowing three runs including a two run J.T. Realmuto home run. Seth Lugo then came in to attempt to put out the fire but he instead added fuel to the flames, allowing two more runs to cross the plate and giving the Phillies the lead. One run was all the Phillies needed though, holding onto their razor thin lead to eventually take the first game of the series.

Full recap to follow.