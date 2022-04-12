Meet the Mets

The Mets melted down in the eighth inning and dropped a second straight tough one, this time 5-4 against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. New York jumped out to a 3-0 lead against Ranger Suarez and tacked on an insurance run in the later innings on a Francisco Lindor run-scoring single. Taijuan Walker got the start but exited after two perfect innings with a shoulder injury, though David Peterson stepped in with four shutout frames. New York held that lead until the bullpen coughed it up by allowing five runs in the eighth. The Mets went down quietly in the ninth.

As previously mentioned, Walker pitched well, exited with right shoulder soreness.

If there is one positive from last night’s annoying loss, it’s Peterson stepping up after Walker’s injury.

Later in the evening, Trevor May exited with an injury.

Both injured hurlers will get MRIs to determine the root of the problem. Buck Showalter referred to May’s injury as a fatigued arm.

The latest bullpen collapse brought about some familiar feelings.

Tim Britton discussed how the Mets have yet to pinch hit for their DH in platoon spots so far this season.

Luis Guillorme gave Robinson Canó a much needed break at second base last night.

The Tom Seaver statue will officially be unveiled at 10:30am on Friday, April 15, before the start of the team’s home opener. The statue will feature his famous drop-and-drive delivery. Attendees will include Steve and Alex Cohen, Nancy Seaver and his two children, and Mike Piazza.

Jay Horwitz pleaded with fans to help find 1986 Met Ed Hearn a kidney match.

Around the National League East

Alex Bohm, who made three errors in the field in last night’s Philadelphia win, apologized for using an expletive during a ‘frustrating’ game. He explained that his emotions got the better of him.

The Lerner family might be looking to sell the Nationals.

The aforementioned Nationals trounced the defending World Series champion Braves 11-2.

Lane Thomas sparked Washington’s win over Atlanta last night.

TC Zencka explored whether the Braves need another starting pitcher.

The Marlins fell 6-2 to the Angels.

Around Major League Baseball

Third basemen Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado were named AL and NL Players of the Week, respectively.

David Roth wrote about the deranging effect of rooting for a baseball team that doesn’t try to win.

Emilie Miller, daughter of Giants broadcaster Jon Miller, explained why she rooted against San Francisco in last year’s NLDS for the first time in her life.

Old Friend Javier Báez blasted a two-run homer in the eighth to help the Tigers best the Red Sox 3-1.

The Blue Jays blanked the Yankees 3-0.

The Athletics pounded the Rays 13-2.

The Guardians beat the Royals 10-7.

The Twins held the Mariners scoreless en route to a 4-0 victory.

The Orioles shut out the Brewers 2-0.

The Rockies outlasted the Rangers 6-4 in ten innings.

The Padres doubled up the Giants 4-2.

In the aforementioned game, twins Taylor Rogers and Tyler Rogers both appeared, becoming the fifth set of twins to play in the same MLB game. In the contest, Taylor (of San Diego) earned the save as Tyler (of San Francisco) was saddled with the loss.

