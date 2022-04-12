 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mets vs. Phillies: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/12/22

Tylor Megill takes the mound for the Mets opposite Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler.

By Chris McShane
New York Mets v. Washington Nationals Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Starling Marte - RF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
  6. Robinson Cano - DH
  7. Mark Canha - LF
  8. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  9. James McCann - C

Tylor Megill - RHP

Phillies lineup

  1. Kyle Schwarber - LF
  2. J.T. Realmuto - C
  3. Bryce Harper - DH
  4. Nick Castellanos - RF
  5. Rhys Hoskins - 1B
  6. Didi Gregorius - SS
  7. Bryson Stott - 2B
  8. Johan Camargo - 3B
  9. Simon Muzziotti - CF

Zack Wheeler - RHP

Broadcast info

Time: 6:45 PM EDT
TV: SNY, MLBN
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050 (available for free on the Audacy app and website)

