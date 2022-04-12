Mets vs. Phillies: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/12/22

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Starling Marte - RF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Eduardo Escobar - 3B
- Robinson Cano - DH
- Mark Canha - LF
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- James McCann - C
Tylor Megill - RHP
Phillies lineup
- Kyle Schwarber - LF
- J.T. Realmuto - C
- Bryce Harper - DH
- Nick Castellanos - RF
- Rhys Hoskins - 1B
- Didi Gregorius - SS
- Bryson Stott - 2B
- Johan Camargo - 3B
- Simon Muzziotti - CF
Zack Wheeler - RHP
Broadcast info
Time: 6:45 PM EDT
TV: SNY, MLBN
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050 (available for free on the Audacy app and website)
Loading comments...