Final score: Mets 2, Phillies 0—Tylor meGood

For the second time in as many starts, Tylor Megill was excellent for the Mets tonight, and this time, the team beat the Phillies by a 2-0 score. Megill struck out five and walked none while hitting 99 miles per hour with his fastball and the low 90s with his changeup in the process.

The Mets got their pair of runs on a solo home run from Brandon Nimmo in the top of the fifth inning and an RBI single from Francisco Lindor in the top of the eighth. And after Megill’s five-and-one-third scoreless innings, the Mets’ bullpen—Chasen Shreve, Drew Smith, and Edwin Díaz—combined for three-and-two-thirds innings of scoreless work to secure the victory for the Mets. And while the Phillies threatened late, they failed to score, giving the Mets’ pitching staff a combined shutout on the evening.

The Mets are now 4-2 on the season.

Full recap to follow.