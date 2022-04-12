Megill shines as Mets beat Phillies

Maybe Tylor Megill is good. A year ago today, Megill was merely a Rumble Pony, one who wasn’t even really a prospect of note heading into that season.

On Tuesday night in Philadelphia, though, Megill looked every bit the exciting pitcher that he showed he could be on Opening Day of 2022 and in the early part of his time in the big leagues in 2021. He struck out five, didn’t walk anyone, didn’t allowed any runs, and hit 99 miles per hour with relative ease over the course of five-and-two-thirds innings.

The Mets had a chance to put up some runs against former Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler early in the game but failed. They eventually scored, though, when Brandon Nimmo hit a solo home run in the fifth. They tacked on an insurance run on a Francisco Lindor single in the eighth. Those two runs were more than enough.

After Megill departed, Chasen Shreve threw a scoreless inning. Drew Smith threw one-and-two-thirds scoreless himself, giving way to Edwin Díaz, who threw a scoreless one of his own.

With that, the Mets evened up their series with the Phillies. They’ll have an opportunity to win the series on Wednesday afternoon, but they’ve already guaranteed that they will make their first appearance at Citi Field in 2022 as a team with a winning record.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

The Good Phight

Box scores

ESPN

MLB.com

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big winner: Tylor Megill, +24.7% WPA

Big loser: Robinson Canó, -13.5% WPA

Total pitcher WPA: +64.3% WPA

Total batter WPA: -14.3% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Brandon Nimmo hits a solo home run in the fifth, +15.8% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Nick Castellanos doubles in the seventh, -9.2% WPA