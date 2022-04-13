Meet the Mets

The Mets beat the Phillies on Tuesday night behind a second straight strong pitching performance from Tylor Megill. Megill pitched 5.1 scoreless innings, striking out five batters, while the Mets offense was powered by a Brandon Nimmo solo home run and a Francisco Lindor RBI single. The Mets will play the rubber game of the series this afternoon in Philadelphia with Max Scherzer on the mound.

Taijuan Walker has found himself on the injured list with shoulder bursitis, while Trevor May is day-to-day with his injury.

Manager Buck Showalter said Walker will need a rehab start before rejoining the rotation.

Seth Lugo’s bullpen meltdown on Monday night is not a sign of things to come for the rest of the season.

Tom Seaver’s grandsons will throw out the first pitches at Friday’s home opener against the Diamondbacks.

Jay Horowitz shared one of his favorite memories of Tom Seaver, while Buck Showalter said Seaver always treated him well in their interactions.

Tylor Megill has his sights on hitting 100 on the radar gun after touching 99 in his first start.

Yennsy Diaz cleared waivers, and the Mets sent him to Triple-A Syracuse.

Buck Showalter cancelled the Mets voluntary workout at Citi Field on Thursday, and the team will have a complete off day.

Around the National League East

The Braves selected the contract of Jackson Stephens and DFA’d Jacob Webb.

Atlanta then crushed the lowly Nationals, but Juan Soto joined some elite company with his 100th home run.

Dee Strange-Gordon hit Travis d’Arnaud with a pitch at the end of the blowout, and d’Arnaud had some fun with it.

The Angels topped the Marlins 4-3.

Around Major League Baseball

Alyssa Nakken made history last night, becoming the first woman ever to coach on the field during an MLB game.

Brett Phillips hit a home run for a young Rays fan who is battling cancer, and was emotional in his postgame interview.

Cincinnati Reds president Phil Castellini apologized for his remarks to fans where he said “be careful what you ask for” after being questioned why fans should have faith in his ownership.

The new CBA was supposed to help fix tanking it baseball, Jesse Rogers looks at why it hasn’t.

Albert Pujols hit his first home run back in a Cardinals uniform.

Paul O’Neill called the Yankees’ game on Monday from home as he is unvaccinated, and has left YES in limbo. Meanwhile, John Smoltz is unvaccinated as well and is no longer with MLB Network.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver made his major league debut on this date in 1967.