This week, we begin by discussing the Mets’ first five games of the season, over which they probably should have gone undefeated, but instead are 3-2 to start the 2022 season. We discuss the strong starting pitching the Mets have gotten, Walker and May’s injury concerns, and the cracks in the bullpen foundation.

Next, we talk about various odds and ends from around the league during the first week of the season: the Nationals’ and Astros’ City Connect jerseys, how the new CBA has clearly not curbed tanking, mic’d up umpires, and more.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

