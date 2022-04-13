Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/13/22: Bingo goes bonkers

*All results from games played on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The Syracuse Mets fell behind early and stayed behind in last night’s game against the Columbus Clippers. Mike Montgomery started for Syracuse and allowed two runs in 3.1 innings of work. He was relieved by Trey Cobb, who allowed a run to score on one of three errors on the day committed by Cody Bohanek. The Clippers led 3-0 into the seventh, when they knocked in two insurance runs off of Justin Dillon. It was quiet night for the Syracuse offense, which managed just 4 hits on the evening. The Syracuse Mets ultimately lost to the Columbus Clippers 5-0.

COLUMBUS 5, SYRACUSE 0 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Yennsy Diaz cleared waivers and was sent outright to the Syracuse Mets.

BINGHAMTON 9, BOWIE 4 (BOX)

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies came out swinging in last night’s game against the Bowie Baysox. Ronny Mauricio put the ponies ahead in the bottom of the first with an RBI double, and Antoine Duplantis added a run in the bottom of the second with his first homer of the year. Ronny Mauricio hit his first homer of the year in the bottom of the sixth, extending the Binghamton lead to 4-1. The Ponies gave a run back in the top of the 7th, but put the game on ice in the bottom half of the inning. Francisco Alvarez hit a three run homer with one out in the inning - his third homer of the year - and Brett Baty followed with a double. Baty later came around to score on Luke Ritter’s first homer of the year, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies held on to defeat the Bowie Baysox 9-4.

ROSTER ALERT: Infielder Manny Rodriguez was assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Left-handed pitcher Andrew Mitchel has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Complex.

ROSTER ALERT: Catcher Jose Colina has been placed on the development list retroactive to 4/9/2022.

BROOKLYN 5, JERSEY SHORE 2 (BOX)

The Brooklyn Cyclones took an early lead against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, when Brandon McIlwain doubled home JT Schwartz in the bottom of the second. The Cyclones gave up runs in the third and fourth innings, but scored four in the bottom of the fifth, including two on JT Schwartz’s first home run as a professional, and held on to defeat the BlueClaws 5-2.

ST LUCIE 6, CLEARWATER 0 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets got on the board in the bottom of the third inning of last night’s game against the Clearwater Threshers, scoring four runs in the inning. They score another run in the bottom of the second on a double from Stanley Consuegra, and in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Consquegra. The St. Lucie pitching staff was stellar, holding the Threshers to just three hits. The St. Lucie Mets defeated the Clearwater Threshers 6-0.

Star of the Night

JT Schwartz

Goat of the Night

Cody Bohanek