 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mets vs. Phillies: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/13/22

Max Scherzer makes his second start of the season in Philly.

By Brian Salvatore
/ new
MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Starling Marte - RF
  4. Pete Alonso - DH
  5. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
  6. Dominic Smith - 1B
  7. Mark Canha - LF
  8. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  9. Tomas Nido - C

Max Scherzer - RHP

Phillies lineup

  1. Kyle Schwarber - DH
  2. J.T. Realmuto - C
  3. Bryce Harper - RF
  4. Nick Castellanos - LF
  5. Jean Segura - 2B
  6. Didi Gregorius - SS
  7. Johan Camargo - 1B
  8. Bryson Stott - 3B
  9. Matt Vierling - CF

Aaron Nola - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 1:05pm

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, ESPN 1050 AM (Spanish)

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...