Final Score: Mets 9, Phillies 6 - A Glacially Paced Polar Bear Show

In a game where there appeared to be men on base at all times, the Mets out-powered the Phillies 9-6. Pete Alonso had a huge day at the plate, driving in five runs, including three on an opposite field home run. The Mets needed every one of his RBIs, as they could not seem to exhale at all this game, as those pesky Phillies kept threatening.

In a battle of the aces, Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola squared off, with Scherzer getting the better end of the deal. Going five innings, Scherzer gave up one run on five hits and three walks, while striking out seven. Scherzer walked all three in the first inning, settling down nicely and giving the Mets an opportunity to get the win.

The Mets’ bullpen was trouble in the middle innings, with Sean Reid-Foley, Joely Rodriguez, and Adam Ottavino all looking shaky in their appearances, giving up four runs. Seth Lugo pitched a scoreless eighth before giving way to Edwin Diaz. Diaz was greeted rudely by a Bryce Harper solo home run, but Diaz was not fazed, and easily shut down the rest of the Phillies’ lineup.