Meet the Mets

Pete Alonso led the offense with quite a productive day at the plate. He drove in five of the nine Mets runs with three coming on one swing of the bat. The Mets held an 8-1 lead at one point but the bullpen had to make it interesting as their struggles continued. They bent but did not completely break like in the opening game of the series and they held on to the win to give starter Max Scherzer his second win in a Mets uniform.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue short and long, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday, North Jersey, NY Post

The rotation suffered a big blow when it lost Jacob deGrom, but so far they have been doing just fine without their ace.

Tylor Megill has been a nice surprise so far this season with some added velocity to his repertoire.

Tom Seaver’s former teammates appreciate that their friend is finally being honored with a statue but it will be a bittersweet day since he will not be there to see it.

The sculptor who created the statue talked about the struggles of creating it during a pandemic but he hopes everyone will love the final product.

Around the National League East

The Braves dropped their final game against the Nationals by a score of 3-1.

Atlanta starter Max Fried exited the game early after getting hit on the knee by a line drive but he is ok and should make his next start.

Jesús Luzardo could be a breakout star for the Marlins after his successful first start on the mound for Miami.

Aaron Nola was not sharp on the mound for the Phillies in their loss to the Mets.

With their win in the series finale against Atlanta, the Nationals took the series from the reigning champions.

Around Major League Baseball

Vlad Guerrero Jr. had a night to remember in Toronto’s win over the Yankees.

It is time to get rid of the controversial unwritten rules of baseball writes Ken Rosenthal.

Clayton Kershaw had a perfect game going through seven innings but was lifted by manager Dave Roberts before he could complete the game, which was a decision the pitcher agreed with.

After getting into it the night before, Giants first-base coach Antoan Richardson and Padres third-base coach Mike Shildt chatted briefly and cleared the air.

The Red Sox offered Xander Bogaerts a 4-year, $90 million extension which disappointed the shortstop.

Orioles ace John Means exited his start after pitching only four innings with forearm tightness.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On Episode 120 of A Pod of Their Own, the start of the season and the frustrating bullpen woes were discussed.

If you like Pete Alonso and if you like dingers we have a shirt for you!

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1967, Jerry Koosman made his debut out of the bullpen against the Phillies after starter Jack Fisher struggled in his start.