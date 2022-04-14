Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/14/22: Ramirez Rampage

*All results from games played on Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (1-6)
Columbus 5, Syracuse 0 (BOX)
Syracuse’s rough start continued, with the offense not showing up in their 6th loss in seven games. The Mets managed only three hits and a walk, committing an error to boot. Not that it mattered, but Eric Orze was the real culprit on the pitching side, surrendering four runs in two innings of work.
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-4, 2B
- CF Khalil Lee: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Mark Vientos: 0-2, BB, E (2)
- 1B Carlos Rincon: 1-3, K
- C Patrick Mazeika: 0-3, K
- DH Nick Meyer: 1-3, K
- SS Matt Reynolds: 0-3
- 2B Cody Bohanek: 0-3, 3 K
- RF Quinn Brodey: 0-3
- RHP Adonis Medina: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- LHP Rob Zastryzny: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Eric Orze: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Colin Holderman: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-0)
Bowie 4, Binghamton 3 (Box)
Brett Baty was fantastic, but the rest of the Rumble Ponies underwhelmed in a loss to the Baysox. Baty had three hits, a standout performance with Francisco Alvarez going hitless and Ronny Mauricio tallying one hit in three at bats. Mitch Ragan coughed up three runs without getting out of the third, and the dormant offense - which features four batters with at least two strikeouts - couldn’t make a comeback.
- CF Jake Mangum: 2-4, R, 3B
- C Francisco Alvarez: 0-3, RBI, K
- DH Brett Baty: 3-4, R, 2B, RBI, K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB
- 3B Luke Ritter: 0-4, 3 K
- 1B Matt Winaker: 0-4, 2 K
- 2B Manny Rodriguez: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Zach Ashford: 0-3, 2 K
- LF Johneshwy Fargas: 0-2, R, BB, K
- RHP Mitch Ragan: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Willy Taveras: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- RHP Kevin Gadea: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Bryce Montes de Oca: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (2-3)
Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 3 (BOX)
Four runs in the second were all Jersey Shore needed to seal this win over the Cyclones up. Daison Acosta took the loss, while everyone on the offense struggled with the exception of Jaylen Palmer. The...shall we say tenuous...top 10 prospect had two hits and a walk, though he did commit an error as well. His progress at the plate is the most important thing of course, but he’s also striking out 42% of the time on the season so there’s still work to be done.
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 1-5, R, 2 K
- 2B Wilmer Reyes: 1-5, 2 K, CS (1)
- SS Wyatt Young: 0-2, R, BB
- DH Jose Peroza: 1-4, R, 2 K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-3, RBI, BB, K
- 3B Jaylen Palmer: 2-2, BB, E (1)
- RF Joe Suozzi: 0-1, RBI, BB, K
- C Nic Gaddis: 0-4, 2 K
- LF Matt Rudick: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- RHP Daison Acosta: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Colby Morris: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- RHP David Griffin: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- RHP Reyson Santos: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Low-A: St. Lucie Mets (4-1)
St. Lucie 9, Clearwater 3 (BOX)
Alex Ramirez’s potential breakout continued as St. Lucie beat Clearwater for the only win in the system yesterday. The young centerfielder had four hits, two doubles, and a pair of RBI, and is now hitting a robust .571 with a 1.435 OPS on the young season. Hopefully his breakout can backfill the thin Mets’ farm. Meanwhile, Carlos Dominguez, Cesar Berbesi, and Drake Osborn all went deep to secure the win for Grant Hartwig.
Podcast concern (and bold prediction notable) Dominic Hamel struggled was a mixed bag in his first start of the season, allowing three runs in only four innings but striking out four. Personally, I’d shift him to the bullpen sooner rather than later, but we’ll see what the Mets do with him as the season progresses.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 4-5, R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, E (1)
- LF Stanley Consuegra: 1-5, 2B, K
- 3B Justin Guerrera: 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB
- SS Shervyen Newton: 1-4, K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 1-4, R, HR (2), 3 RBI, K
- DH Omar De Los Santos: 1-4, R, 2B, K, SB (2)
- 1B Raul Beracierta: 0-4, K
- 2B Cesar Berbesi: 1-2, 2 R, HR (1), RBI, 2 BB, SB (1)
- C Drake Osborn: 1-3, 2 R, HR (1), 2 RBI, BB
- RHP Dominic Hamel: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- RHP Franklin Sanchez: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Star of the Night
Alex Ramirez
Goat of the Night
Daison Acosta
Loading comments...