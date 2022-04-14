Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/14/22: Ramirez Rampage

*All results from games played on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Columbus 5, Syracuse 0 (BOX)

Syracuse’s rough start continued, with the offense not showing up in their 6th loss in seven games. The Mets managed only three hits and a walk, committing an error to boot. Not that it mattered, but Eric Orze was the real culprit on the pitching side, surrendering four runs in two innings of work.

Bowie 4, Binghamton 3 (Box)

Brett Baty was fantastic, but the rest of the Rumble Ponies underwhelmed in a loss to the Baysox. Baty had three hits, a standout performance with Francisco Alvarez going hitless and Ronny Mauricio tallying one hit in three at bats. Mitch Ragan coughed up three runs without getting out of the third, and the dormant offense - which features four batters with at least two strikeouts - couldn’t make a comeback.

Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 3 (BOX)

Four runs in the second were all Jersey Shore needed to seal this win over the Cyclones up. Daison Acosta took the loss, while everyone on the offense struggled with the exception of Jaylen Palmer. The...shall we say tenuous...top 10 prospect had two hits and a walk, though he did commit an error as well. His progress at the plate is the most important thing of course, but he’s also striking out 42% of the time on the season so there’s still work to be done.

St. Lucie 9, Clearwater 3 (BOX)

Alex Ramirez’s potential breakout continued as St. Lucie beat Clearwater for the only win in the system yesterday. The young centerfielder had four hits, two doubles, and a pair of RBI, and is now hitting a robust .571 with a 1.435 OPS on the young season. Hopefully his breakout can backfill the thin Mets’ farm. Meanwhile, Carlos Dominguez, Cesar Berbesi, and Drake Osborn all went deep to secure the win for Grant Hartwig.

Podcast concern (and bold prediction notable) Dominic Hamel struggled was a mixed bag in his first start of the season, allowing three runs in only four innings but striking out four. Personally, I’d shift him to the bullpen sooner rather than later, but we’ll see what the Mets do with him as the season progresses.

Star of the Night

Alex Ramirez

Goat of the Night

Daison Acosta