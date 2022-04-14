Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 90: A Winning Record? What a Concept!

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The Mets have gone 5-2 on their opening road trip, and have highlighted some surprising players along the way. Here Chris be bullish on Tylor Megill, Brian be (slightly) bullish on the bullpen, and both hosts gush over the arsenal of Chris Bassitt.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Courtney Barnett - Tell Me How You Really Feel

Brian’s Music Pick:

Es - Sateenkaarisuudelma

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

If you’ve got questions that you’d like us to discuss on the air, email the show at aaaudiopodcast@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow the site on Twitter (@AmazinAvenue), as Brian (@BrianNeedsaNap). and Chris (@ChrisMcShane).

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.