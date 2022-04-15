Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/15/22: St. Lucie saviors

*All results from games played on Thursday, April 14, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (1-7)
COLUMBUS 11, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)
Another day, another loss for Syracuse, as they fall to 1-7 on the young season. Their offense did not do poorly, scoring five runs on six hits. Nick Plummer made his debut in the organization after spending time on the big league taxi squad, going 2-4 with a solo home run in the third inning. Mar Vientos had a good game (at the plate) going 2-3 with a walk and three RBI, but made his third error in eight games — something that remains one of his biggest issues as a prospect.
The pitching was as poor as you would expect from an 11 run outing for the opposition. Jose Rodriguez, Anthony Vizcaya, R.J. Alvarez, and Alex Claudio all gave up runs, and did not give Syracuse much of a chance to stay in the game.
- CF Nick Plummer: 2-4, 2 R, HR (1), RBI, K
- DH Carlos Cortes: 0-3, R, K
- RF Khalil Lee: 0-4, 3 K, SB (2)
- 3B Mark Vientos: 2-3, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB, E (3)
- 2B Travis Blankenhorn: 0-4
- 1B Patrick Mazeika: 1-4, 2 K
- SS Matt Reynolds: 1-2, R, HR, RBI, K
- PH-SS Cody Bohanek: 0-1, BB, E
- C Nick Meyer: 0-3, BB, K
- LF Quinn Brodey: 0-4, K
- RHP Jose Rodriguez: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 WP
- RHP Anthony Vizcaya: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP R.J. Alvarez: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP, L (0-1)
- LHP Alex Claudio: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Stephen Nogosek: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP
ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets activated CF Nick Plummer.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-4)
BOWIE 10, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)
Binghamton and Bowie were scoreless through three innings, and the Rumble Ponies were only down 2-0 going into the seventh, but the Baysox tagged Nate Fisher and Andrew Edwards for eight runs in the top of the seventh to put the game away.
The Binghamton offense was inept throughout the contest, amassing just four hits (one for Ronny Mauricio, continuing his nice start to the season), and were kept off the board until the game was all but over. Zach Ashford got a run across with a solo home run in the eighth inning to make it a 10-1 game, and Jeremy Vasquez drove in a run with a ninth inning single.
- LF Antoine Duplantis: 0-4, K
- CF Jake Mangum: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Brett Baty: 0-4, 2 K
- DH Ronny Mauricio: 1-3, K
- PR Matt Winaker: 0-0, R
- 2B Manny Rodriguez: 0-3, BB, 3 K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 1-3, RBI, BB
- C Hayden Senger: 1-4, 2 K, E (1)
- RF Zach Ashford: 1-3, R, HR (1), RBI, K
- SS Branden Fryman: 0-3
- RHP Jose Butto: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, L (0-1)
- LHP Nate Fisher: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- RHP Andrew Edwards: 1.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Michel Otanez: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (2-3)
POSTPONED (RAIN)
Make-up scheduled 4/16/22
Low-A: St. Lucie Mets (5-1)
ST. LUCIE 4, CLEARWATER 3 (BOX)
St. Lucie battled back from behind to win this close affair and keep their hot start to the season going.
Keyshawn Askew was tasked with the start and had a, weird, game for lack of a better term. The lefty only gave up two hits over four innings, though one was a solo home run. He also gave up a second run on a ground out and a third, unearned, run that scored on a throwing error by Albert Suarez. The bullpen held it down, though, with Brendan Hardy, Nathan Lavender, and Daniel Suarez combined to give up two hits, three walks, five strikeouts, and no runs over the final six innings.
The comeback started in earnest in the fifth inning, with William Lugo and Raul Beracierta driving in runs with singles to make it 3-2. Stanley Consuegra tied the game up in the bottom of the sixth with a single, and a Suarez ground out in the seventh inning proved to be the game winner.
- 1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 1-4, R, 2B, K
- CF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, RBI, 3 K
- 3B Justin Guerrera: 1-3, BB, K
- LF Carlos Dominguez: 1-4, 2 K, SB (2)
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 0-2, R, 2 BB, 2 K, SB (3)
- SS William Lugo: 1-3, R, RBI, BB, 2 K
- C Jose Rivera: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- DH Raul Beracierta: 2-4, R, 2 K
- 2B Albert Suarez: 0-3, E (1)
- LHP Keyshawn Askew: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 WP
- LHP Nathan Lavender: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 WP, W (1-0)
- LHP Daniel Juarez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, S (1)
Star of the Night
Nick Plummer
Goat(s) of the Night
Syracuse’s and Binghamton’s pitching
