Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/15/22: St. Lucie saviors

*All results from games played on Thursday, April 14, 2022

COLUMBUS 11, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)

Another day, another loss for Syracuse, as they fall to 1-7 on the young season. Their offense did not do poorly, scoring five runs on six hits. Nick Plummer made his debut in the organization after spending time on the big league taxi squad, going 2-4 with a solo home run in the third inning. Mar Vientos had a good game (at the plate) going 2-3 with a walk and three RBI, but made his third error in eight games — something that remains one of his biggest issues as a prospect.

The pitching was as poor as you would expect from an 11 run outing for the opposition. Jose Rodriguez, Anthony Vizcaya, R.J. Alvarez, and Alex Claudio all gave up runs, and did not give Syracuse much of a chance to stay in the game.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets activated CF Nick Plummer.

BOWIE 10, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)

Binghamton and Bowie were scoreless through three innings, and the Rumble Ponies were only down 2-0 going into the seventh, but the Baysox tagged Nate Fisher and Andrew Edwards for eight runs in the top of the seventh to put the game away.

The Binghamton offense was inept throughout the contest, amassing just four hits (one for Ronny Mauricio, continuing his nice start to the season), and were kept off the board until the game was all but over. Zach Ashford got a run across with a solo home run in the eighth inning to make it a 10-1 game, and Jeremy Vasquez drove in a run with a ninth inning single.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

Make-up scheduled 4/16/22

ST. LUCIE 4, CLEARWATER 3 (BOX)

St. Lucie battled back from behind to win this close affair and keep their hot start to the season going.

Keyshawn Askew was tasked with the start and had a, weird, game for lack of a better term. The lefty only gave up two hits over four innings, though one was a solo home run. He also gave up a second run on a ground out and a third, unearned, run that scored on a throwing error by Albert Suarez. The bullpen held it down, though, with Brendan Hardy, Nathan Lavender, and Daniel Suarez combined to give up two hits, three walks, five strikeouts, and no runs over the final six innings.

The comeback started in earnest in the fifth inning, with William Lugo and Raul Beracierta driving in runs with singles to make it 3-2. Stanley Consuegra tied the game up in the bottom of the sixth with a single, and a Suarez ground out in the seventh inning proved to be the game winner.

Star of the Night

Nick Plummer

Goat(s) of the Night

Syracuse’s and Binghamton’s pitching