Final Score: Mets 10, Diamondbacks 3 - Launchin’ Lindor

On a day full of events - most notably Jackie Robinson day and the unveiling of the Tom Seaver statue - the Mets won their home opener 10-3 over the Diamondbacks in comfortable fashion. Pete Alonso had a couple of sacrifice flies to take the NL lead in RBIs, while Robinson Cano, Starling Marte, and Francisco Lindor (one from both sides of the plate) all went deep. Meanwhile, Chris Bassitt was excellent for six innings and the bullpen mostly took care of business, save for an irrelevant hiccup in the ninth.

The Diamondbacks are one the worst and, as GKR put it, most anonymous teams in the league, and a team like the Mets that aspires to contention should win these games with little drama. We’re not exactly used to this as fans though; the Mets odd recent dominance against Arizona aside, this feels like a game that would’ve quickly turned into a slog in years past. Trading white-knuckle anxiety for mostly competent pitching, exciting hits from the top of the lineup, and easy wins over inferior opponents is a welcome change.

With the win, the Mets are now 6-2, and they’ll have Carlos Carrasco on the mound against Zac Gallen tomorrow afternoon. Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha will likely remain sidelined on the COVID list, meaning we could also get our first major league look at offseason addition Nick Plummer.