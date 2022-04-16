Meet the Mets

The Mets honored a pair of baseball legends yesterday during their home opener with the unveiling of the Tom Seaver statue at Citi Field and the celebration of Jackie Robinson Day. The team provided an excellent on-field performance to commemorate the occasion, as Chris Bassitt provided another sterling start and the bats came alive for ten runs—punctuated by homers by Robinson Canó, Francisco Lindor (who hit two—one from both side of the plate), and Starling Marte—to lead the Mets to a 10-3 victory over the Diamondbacks.

The Mets showed up to play on a day when they were celebrating a couple of Hall of Fame players.

It wasn’t all happy news yesterday, as a COVID exposure in the Mets clubhouse put Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha on the injured list due to positive tests.

A number of former teammates remembered the impressive presence that Tom Seaver provided for the Mets.

Nancy Seaver got to enjoy one more well-deserved celebration of her departed husband.

Canó picked a good day to get his first home run since returning from his PED suspension.

Jacob deGrom was present for the Opening Day festivities, but he will be heading back to Florida shortly and will receive a follow-up MRI soon.

Taijuan Walker played catch for a second straight day without issue, and a rehab start appears to be imminent.

Around the National League East

Kyle Wright pitched well, striking out nine in five innings of work, and the Braves scored three in the eighth to pull away from the Padres with a 5-2 win.

Zach Eflin gave up four runs in four innings of work, and the Phillies bullpen proceeded to give up three more runs while only managing a Nick Castellanos solo homer for themselves to lead to a 7-1 loss to the Marlins.

The top four hitters in the Nationals lineup all two hits apiece last night, and Erick Fedde and the Washington bullpen held the Pirates to just two runs to give themselves a 7-2 victory.

A number of Marlins players shared their thoughts about the celebration of Jackie Robinson Day.

Around Major League Baseball

To honor Jackie Robinson, New York City temporarily changed the name of 42nd and Broadway to “Jackie Robinson Way.”

Jackie Robinson had many excellent seasons in the major leagues, but his time in the Negro Leagues is often overlooked.

While yesterday was largely about celebration for Jackie Robinson, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called out Major League Baseball for its lack of progress in supporting Black players and personnel.

Joe Maddon shockingly chose to intentionally walk Corey Seager with the bases loaded in the fourth inning of yesterday’s Angels-Rangers game, a move which quickly backfired.

Three Oakland Athletics players were placed on the restricted list prior to the team’s series in Toronto, a trip which unvaccinated players just so happen to not be allowed to make.

Tom Hanks threw out the first pitch for the Guardians yesterday and got a little help from a prop from a past film.

Byron Buxton had to leave yesterday’s game after sliding into second base awkwardly and will now need an MRI to reveal the extent of the damage.

A few rookies have already made a mark in the early goings of the MLB season.

Yesterday at Amazin' Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Since we’re honoring The Franchise, we should note one of his many sterling starts with the Mets—a three-hit shutout with fourteen strikeouts against the Pirates—which occurred on this date in 1971.