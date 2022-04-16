Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/16/22: Syracuse spiraling

*All results from games played on Friday, April 15, 2022

Columbus 15, Syracuse 12 (BOX)

It’s getting real ugly in Syracuse. Even with the offense putting up a whopping 12 runs, the pitching staff is simply unable to get anyone out, leading to a 15-12 loss. This was an especially brutal one because the Mets took the lead with a four run eighth before coughing up six runs (!!!) in the bottom half to throw the game away. Yennsy Diaz, the primary culprit, now has an ERA of 54. On the offensive side, Mark Vientos had two hits but also two strikeouts, Khalil Lee struck out two more times, and Travis Blankenhorn went deep.

RF Carlos Cortes: 0-5, K

2B Travis Blankenhorn: 3-5, 3 R, HR (2), 3 RBI, 2 K

3B Mark Vientos: 2-5, R, 2B, RBI, 2 K

1B Carlos Rincon: 1-5, 2 R, RBI, 2 K

DH Daniel Palka: 3-5, 2 R, 2B, HR (2), 4 RBI

CF Khalil Lee: 1-5, R, 2 K, 2 SB (4), E (1)

C Nick Dini: 2-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB, K

LF Quinn Brodey: 0-4, 2 K

SS Cody Bohanek: 2-4, 2 R, RBI, 2 K

RHP Connor Grey: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

LHP Andrew Mitchell: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

RHP Antonio Santos: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

RHP Yennsy Diaz: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, L (0-1), BS (1)

RHP Justin Dillon: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Bowie 6, Binghamton 2 (BOX)

Binghamton’s offense didn’t score until they were already down 6, and they never did enough to make this one close. With Ronny Mauricio and Brett Baty getting the day off, Francisco Alvarez was the only player of note in this game (excluding podcast concern Johneshwy Fargas). Alvarez went hitless with a bad strikeout, something he’ll do fairly often in all likelihood, but the early returns are still mostly positive.

RF Antoine Duplantis: 1-5, 2B, 2 K

C Francisco Alvarez: 0-3, BB, K

3B Luke Ritter: 1-2, RBI, 2 BB

DH Matt Winaker: 0-4, 3 K

CF Johneshwy Fargas: 2-4, E (1)

LF Zach Ashford: 1-4, K

SS Manny Rodriguez: 1-4, R, 2B, 2 K

1B Jeremy Vasquez: 2-4, RBI

2B Branden Fryman: 1-4, R, K

RHP Marcel Renteria: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 K, L (0-2)

RHP Justin Lasko: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

RHP Joe Zanghi: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 1 (BOX)

This is about as boring a win as we could write about. Juniro Santos was the only real prospect in this game, and he had a fairly middling, 3.2 inning start. No one on the offensive side did anything that stood out - Brandon McIlwain, who is maybe a dude if you squint, had two hits and a steal. A win is a win though.

CF Rowdey Jordan: 0-4

SS Wilmer Reyes: 0-3, R, BB, K

1B JT Schwartz: 0-4, R, 2 K

RF Brandon McIlwain: 2-3, K, SB (2)

DH Joe Suozzi: 0-4, 2 K

C Jose Mena: 1-4, R, 2 K

2B Warren Saunders: 1-3, R, BB

3B Nic Gaddis: 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI

LF Tanner Murphy: 1-3, K

RHP Junior Santos: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

RHP Evy Ruibal: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

RHP Jesus Vargas: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, W (1-0)

RHP Justin Courtney: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, S (2)

Clearwater 6, St. Lucie 5 (BOX)

Alex Ramirez continues to look legit, but it wasn’t enough to top the Threshers as a four-run fifth sunk the Mets. Nick Zwack was the primary culprit on the pitching side, as he failed to even escape the inning while allowing four hits, including a three-run home run. On the plus side, Levi David (aka “curve your enthusiasm”) looked great at the back end of the bullpen, striking out four over two innings. Hopefully he can move fast in a system bereft of upper-minors pitching depth.

CF Alex Ramirez: 2-4, R, 3B

1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 2-4, 2 R

SS Shervyen Newton: 1-3, 2B, RBI, K

LF Carlos Dominguez: 1-3, 2 RBI, BB, K, SB (3), CS (1)

3B William Lugo: 0-4, 4 K

DH Cesar Berbesi: 1-2, R, 2B, 2 BB, SB (2)

C Drake Osborn: 0-4, K

2B Jose Rivera: 2-4, RBI, CS (2)

RF Omar De Los Santos: 1-4, R, HR, RBI, 2 K

RHP Mike Vasil: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

LHP Nick Zwack: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, L (1-1)

RHP Joshua Cornielly: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

RHP Levi David: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Star of the Night

Levi David

Goat of the Night

Yennsy Diaz