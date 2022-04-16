Final score: Diamondbacks 3, Mets 2—Not quite a comeback

The Mets lost to the Diamondbacks by a 3-2 score today at Citi Field. Carlos Carrasco was very good, as he threw five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. But the Mets’ bullpen—specifically the duo of Joely Rodríguez and Seth Lugo—coughed up three runs in the seventh inning, the third of which wound up being the deciding run on the afternoon.

The Mets’ bats did very little against Arizona starter Zac Gallen, who threw four scoreless innings himself, but they got on the scoreboard with a two-run home run from Starling Marte—a no-doubter—in the bottom of the eighth inning. Unfortunately, that was it for the Mets’ scoring, and the team now has a 6-3 record on the season following the loss.

Jeff McNeil went 2-for-3 at the plate, continuing his hot start to the season, and was the only Mets hitter with more than one hit in the game.

Full recap to follow.