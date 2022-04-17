Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/17/22: The Foundation (Go Gresham!)

*All results from games played on Saturday, April 16, 2022

COLUMBUS 10, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

Syracuse’s slog to start the season continues. At this point, I’m just happy they managed to score a run.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

GAME ONE

BROOKLYN 4, JERSEY SHORE 3 / 7 (BOX)

It wasn’t pretty, but Brooklyn got the job done. The lead changed hands a few times, but Rowdy Jordan pulled Brooklyn’s bacon out of the fire with a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth to give the Cyclones the lead. Sammy Tavarez, who throws with great velocity but generally has no idea where the ball is going, made things interesting by walking two consecutive batters, but was able to settle down and induce a lazy fly to give Brooklyn the victory in the first game of the doubleheader.

GAME TWO

BROOKYN 6, JERSEY SHORE 1 / 7 (BOX)

D.J. Stewart homered to put the BlueClaws on the board, but that would end up being their only run in game two. Much like Jersey Shore couldn’t get out of their own way in game one, Mick Abel got himself into trouble in the second by following a single with a hit batsman, walk, second hit batsman, and wild pitch, resulting in two runs scoring and Brooklyn taking a lead they wouldn’t give back. Joe Suozzi made his dad proud by belting a three-run homer to give the Cyclones some more breathing room, and Rowdy Jordan put a bow on a nice day at the plate by knocking in one more in the sixth.

ST. LUCIE 5, CLEARWATER 4 (BOX)

The Threshers took the initial lead, but a big four run inning in the sixth gave St. Lucie a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. Most of that big inning had nothing to do with the St. Lucie hitters. Clearwater pitcher Jared Wetherbee led the inning off by walking William Lugo and followed that up by allowing an Alex Ramirez single. After a mound visit, he proceeded to walk the next three batters, forcing in two runs. His replacement, Malik Binns, walked the first batter he faced to force in another run, and a wild pitch scored a fourth. A Justin Guerra walk in the seventh was the only run St. Lucie worked to plate, and that run would actually turn out to be really important as Nate Jones allowed a pair of Clearwater runs to score in the eighth.

Star of the Night

Rowdey Jordan

Goat of the Night

Felix Pena