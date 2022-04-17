Mets Morning News: Bullpen red flags

Meet the Mets

Despite Carlos Carrasco’s strong outing, the Mets fell to the Diamondbacks 3-2 yesterday at Citi Field. A scoreless tie was snapped in the seventh inning when the light-hitting Sergio Alcántara hit a two-run homer off the struggling Seth Lugo, which he followed by surrendering a walk and an RBI double to Ketel Marte to put the Diamondbacks up 3-0. The Mets tried to make a comeback in the eighth, as Starling Marte blasted a two-run homer to bring the Mets within a run and then Francisco Lindor walked to put the tying run on base with one out. However, Pete Alonso grounded into an inning-ending double play and the Mets went down weakly against Mark Melancon in the ninth.

The Mets plan for Taijuan Walker to throw a bullpen today. If that goes well, he could make a rehab start in the middle of next week before potentially rejoining the Mets’ rotation.

When extension talks sputtered between the Yankees and Aaron Judge, there was immediate clamoring for the Mets and Steve Cohen to throw their weight around and coax Judge across town. However, it seems that dream is not going to come to pass. Not only did Steve Cohen say that the Yankees’ offer to Judge was “very fair,” but sources also doubt that the new Mets’ owner would sign their crosstown rival’s biggest star.

David Lennon of Newsday wrote about the concerns with the Mets’ bullpen that are already apparent—especially in late-inning, high-leverage situations—that could stand to undermine the stellar performance of the starting rotation.

Prior to yesterday’s game, the Mets honored the late Gil Hodges and his family in a ceremony.

Around the National League East

The Phillies bats came alive in a 10-3 win over the Marlins.

Meanwhile, Alec Bohm continues to rake off the bench and as a DH and Joe Girardi says he will have another chance at third base soon, but would not commit to saying when that will be.

Ian Anderson bounced back to strike out seven as the Braves bested the Padres 5-2.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is on track to return to the Braves lineup sometime in early May, according to reporting from Ken Rosenthal.

Despite yet another home run from Juan Soto, the Nationals lost to the Pirates 6-4.

Around Major League Baseball

Joel Sherman of the Post is calling for a ban of the shift—at least to the extent that using four outfielders will no longer be allowed.

Baseball America notes that the new rules in the minor leagues—specifically the stricter enforcement of the pitch clock—are dramatically cutting the length of games.

The Advocates for Minor Leaguers tweeted screen shots of paltry amounts of the paychecks minor league players are receiving—the first time they’ve been paid since October 2021.

Javier Báez has landed on the injured list with right thumb soreness.

Reds manager David Bell said that Nick Senzel has been placed on the COVID list. However, he has not tested positive for COVID-19. He is experiencing symptoms and has been placed on the COVID IL as a precaution until COVID-19 is ruled out.

Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger has tested positive for COVID-19, however, and has been placed on the COVID list.

The Rays acquired shortstop-turned-pitcher Javy Guerra, who had been designated for assignment by the Padres, for cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster for Guerra, the Rays transferred Shane Baz to the 60-day injured list and the Rays plan to add him to the active roster when he arrives with the team.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets played their first game at Shea Stadium on this date in 1964.