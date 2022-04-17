Final score: Mets 5, Diamondbacks 0 — Middle Relief

The Mets bounced back from a disappointing loss on Saturday afternoon to take the series win with a 5-0 victory over the Diamondbacks, largely on the back of some excellent pitching up and down the roster.

David Peterson, making his first start of the season for the injured Taijuan Walker, was just as good as he was in relief of Walker when he was forced out of his last start. Peterson scattered four hits over 4.1 innings, walking two and striking out four. He did an excellent job navigating the base runners he allowed. His key moment came in the fourth inning, when Starling Marte lost a ball in the sun and allowed a double to drop. He allowed another hit but got out of the jam unscathed.

The Mets bullpen kept that same energy with Trevor Williams, Chasen Shreve, Drew Smith, and Edwin Diaz allowed just two hits, two walks, and struck out six in 4.2 scoreless innings.

The Mets offense largely looked like yesterday’s, sitting scoreless with just one hit through five innings. They broke out in the sixth, however. Francisco Lindor started the rally with a single, and was traded out on the basepaths for Pete Alonso by way of a fielder’s choice. Eduardo Escobar singled and Alonso scored on an errant throw by Pavin Smith. J.D Davis added one with a single, and a James McCann sacrifice fly made it 3-0. A 111 MPH two-run home run by Pete Alonso in the seventh made it 5-0, icing the game and the series.

