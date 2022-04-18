From Complex To Queens, Episode 164: At least there’s a strong foundation

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

It’s Jed Lowrie’s birthday today, and perhaps the only player more unlucky injury wise than him was Jeremy Affeldt, so Steve, Lukas, and Ken discuss his worst injuries in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Next, they give updates on their Way-Too-Early Draft Special players of interests.

After, the guys review the Syracuse Mets, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Brooklyn Cyclones, and St. Lucie Mets seasons so far.

Wrapping things up, the first Oh Yeah, That Guy! of the year, Bradley Marquez.

