Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/18/22: Easter bats come alive

COLUMBUS 4, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)

BINGHAMTON 9, BOWIE 6 (BOX)

Bowie took an early lead, finding themselves up 6-1 halfway through the game, but the Bingo bats came alive late. The Ponies plated four runs in the fifth on a Jake Mangum double and a Fransisco Alvarez homer- the ball looked like it was going to be a routine flyball off the bat- and tied things up in the sixth when Johneshwy Fargas stole third and then came around to score on a wild pitch. Luke Ritter drove in a run in the seventh to give Binghamton the lead and Mangum struck again in the eighth with his first homer of the year to put a bow on the Rumble Ponies’ Easter victory.

BROOKLYN 6, JERSEY SHORE 1 (BOX)

The Cyclones jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, winning their fourth in a row and jumping to the top of the standings along with the Aberdeen IronBirds in the South Atlantic League North. Brandon McIlwain continued his torrid start to the season with a homer run that sparked a three-run second, while Jose Mena, Tanner Murphy, Warren Saunders, Nic Gaddis, and Jose Peroza all contributed on the afternoon. The only run the BlueClaws were able to score came on a fielding error in the third.

ST. LUCIE 5, CLEARWATER 4 (BOX)

St. Lucie and Clearwater exchanged the lead a few times, but William Lugo put the Mets on top for what would be the decisive run in the bottom of the sixth with his first home run of the season and Alexander Ramirez added a little insurance with an RBI single in the seventh. Calvin Ziegler looked good in his three-plus innings of work, giving up a home run while walking two and striking out seven- but Miguel Alfonseca mucked things up behind him. The rest of the pen was solid after the Dominican right-hander was lifted, as southpaw Daniel Juarez put up zeroes, Carson Seymour put up a goose egg to get the win, and Nate Lavender threw two for the save.

