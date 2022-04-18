Mets Morning News: Bamboozled

Meet the Mets

It looked as if the Mets were destined for another day of being shut out by whatever remains of the Diamondbacks, but a brain genius move by Buck Showalter and a home run from Pete Alonso brought the Mets to a 5-0 win.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue short and long, NY Post, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday, North Jersey.

Folks, please be more quiet, the Mets pitchers cannot hear the pitches on their PitchCom over the screams and cheers of the fans.

Taijuan Walker will probably need at least two rehab starts before he makes his way back into the Mets rotation.

The Mets officially renamed the Citi Field press box the “Jay Horwitz press box” in honor of...Jay Horwitz.

J.D. Davis’ mad dash may have been a total mess of confusion for us poor saps at home and in the stands, but it actually was The Plan.

Before the first at bat of his major league career, Nick Plummer stepped up to the plate while listening to the Super Mario theme.

In most seasons, you’d be right in thinking that the loss of Jacob deGrom for two months would be a season killing bit of news, but for the 2022 Mets, things have never been better.

Around the National League East

The Nationals lost a 5-3 contest in Pittsburgh which somehow resulting in the Pirates leaving the series with a record above .500.

The Marlins gave Zack Wheeler and the Phillies what we in the business call a stomping on their way to an 11-3 victory in Miami.

On Sunday Night Baseball, Yu Darvish and the Padres flummoxed the Braves as Atlanta took a 2-1 loss.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will begin his rehab assignment tomorrow with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Around Major League Baseball

Albert Pujols hit the 681st home run of his historic career and I think that’s neat.

Buck Martinez has been calling Blue Jays games for 41 years, but due to a cancer diagnosis, he will be stepping back from the mic for the foreseeable future.

Six innings into his Twins career, Sonny Gray has been placed on the 10-day IL.

Red Sox starter Tanner Houck has made the personal decision to hurt his team and not get vaccinated before the deadline, making himself ineligible for the upcoming series in Toronto.

Mike Trout got his hand pulverized by a pitch and was removed from the game, but post-game X-rays were negative.

During his 12 strikeout start on Sunday, Nestor Cortes Jr. threw an immaculate inning and then watched the ball get tossed into the stands by Kyle Higashioka.

An elbow sprain has put John Means on the 60-day IL and could potentially end his entire season.

Thirty years ago, the thought of Camden Yards existing was offensive to some Orioles fans, but today it is one of baseball’s crown jewels.

This Date in Mets History

We love saying happy birthday to Rico Brogna, and frankly, we’re doing it so much more than anyone thought possible.