Tonight’s Mets/Giants game postponed

Tonight's much-anticipated matchup between the Mets and the Giants has been postponed due to rain. Tomorrow will feature a doubleheader between the two teams, with the first game scheduled to start at 3:10 and the second game starting shortly after the completion of the first game.

The Mets and Giants are scheduled to play two games of at least nine innings tomorrow after two seasons of playing seven-inning doubleheaders. The rule reversal was made during this offseason’s collective bargaining agreement after pandemic rules restricted doubleheaders to seven innings apiece in 2020 and 2021.

Both teams enter their series as two of the best teams in baseball, with the Mets sitting atop the NL East at 7-3 and the Giants sharing the NL West lead with the Dodgers at 7-2. The Mets planned on starting Tylor Megill for tonight’s game and Max Scherzer for tomorrow’s, and while it is still likely Scherzer will start one of the games tomorrow, it is unclear if and when Megill will pitch. Alex Cobb and Logan Webb were the two scheduled Giants starters for these two games.