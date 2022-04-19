Meet the Mets

The Mets and Giants were rained out. The two teams will play a single-admission doubleheader today, beginning at 3:10 p.m.

Tylor Megill will start Game 1, while Max Scherzer will start the nightcap. The latter will make his Citi Field debut as a Met.

The most exciting revelation from yesterday is that Luis Guillorme has shaved off his iconic beard.

Laura Albanese wrote about how James McCann and why he can kind of look like Napoleon sometimes when giving signs.

Steve Gelbs revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Get well soon, Steve!

The Mets have climbed to fifth on MLB’s Power Rankings, while they came in at third in The Athletic’s Power Rankings.

Taijuan Walker will make a rehab start at Port St. Lucie on Wednesday, and could rejoin the rotation right after that if all goes well.

Pete Alonso, who has spent some time at DH this year, prefers playing first base.

Robinson Canó reflected on a year where he was suspended from baseball.

With Jeremy Hefner’s guidance, Mets pitchers are eyeing early-season history.

Former Future Mets Owner Alex Rodriguez made a bold prediction about the club’s championship odds over the next decade.

During Sunday’s game, photos were snapped of Mr. Met removing his cap during ‘God Bless America’. Neil Best got to the bottom of this unsettling scene.

Around the National League East

Kenley Jansen reflected on his time in Los Angeles as he returned for the first time as a member of the Braves.

Freddie Freeman homered in his first at-bat against his old squad as the Braves fell 7-4 to the Dodgers.

Atlanta could be getting reinforcements soon, as Ronald Acuña is set to begin his rehab assignment.

The Phillies dropped their series opener to the Rockies by a 4-1 score.

For a second straight day, Bryce Harper had to DH because of elbow discomfort.

The Nationals and the Diamondbacks were rained out.

Around Major League Baseball

Buster Olney recalled the pizza-chucking incident at Fenway Park, which has become a legendary tale since it happened 15 years ago.

Jake Arrieta announced his retirement from baseball and expressed his belief that Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher in baseball history.

Left-handed reliever Tony Watson also announced his retirement.

An MRI on Mike Trout’s hand confirmed that it is not broken. Once he feels well enough to play, he will take the field.

The Yankees’ problem is the same as it was last year, according to Joel Sherman.

Prior to yesterday’s Patriot Day Game, Kevin Plawecki and two Red Sox staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the news, Boston lost 8-3 to the Twins.

Multiple members of Boston, who remain unvaccinated, will skip the club’s upcoming trip to Toronto.

The Cubs doubled up the Rays 4-2.

The Brewers blitzed the Pirates 6-1.

The Astros annihilated the Angels 8-3.

The Athletics beat the Orioles 5-1.

The Padres defeated the Reds 4-1.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Yesterday marked the return of the position player and pitcher meters!

I previewed the team’s series against the Giants.

On Episode 164 of From Complex to Queens, the crew examined a very uneven week on the farm.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets won their first ever game at Shea Stadium on this date in 1964.