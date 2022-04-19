UnforMETable, Episode 76: Randy Tate

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the past.

Randy Tate was a young left-handed starter in the Mets’ organization with a strong arm but a lack of control. Tate had one large and key supporter in the organization—manager Yogi Berra. Going into the 1975 season, Berra saw the 22 year old Tate as a perfect fit for the rotation behind his incredible top three of Tom Seaver, Jerry Koosman, and Jon Matlack.

Tate had the type of up-and-down season one might expect from a young hurler, perfectly encapsulated in one game on August 4, 1975, when Tate took a no-hitter into the eighth at Shea, only to lose it—and the game—in quick succession. The game seemed to mark the end of Berra’s reign as manager, as he was fired after the next day’s doubleheader sweep.

