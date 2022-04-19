Final Score: Mets 5, Giants 4 - Lindor Giveth, Lindor Taketh Away, Lindor Giveth Again

The Mets won their eighth game of the season with an extra innings 5-4 victory against the Giants.

Tylor Megill did not have his best stuff to start the game, giving up a lot of hard contact early, including a home run to Joc Pederson and a two-run Brandon Crawford single. Megill gave up his first walk, wild-pitch, and runs of the year, but settled down in his final three innings.

The Mets came back from a 4-1 deficit against a strong Alex Cobb to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth with contributions from the Mets’ coldest hitters in J.D. Davis and James McCann, plus big hits from Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor.

The bullpens kept the game tied into extra innings. After a wild top of the tenth, fueled by weird substitutions and almost ruined by an errant throw by Lindor that was saved by a Pete Alonso super stretch.

Lindor erased the memory of that throw in the bottom of the tenth when he plated the winning run with a gapper.

Go grab some supper, and we’ll see you here for the nightcap.

Full recap to follow.