Brandon Nimmo returns from COVID list, Mark Canha still sidelined

Shortly before the start of Game 1 of today’s doubleheader against the Giants, the Mets activated Brandon Nimmo from the COVID-19 IL. Mark Canha, who also was placed on the COVID-19 IL at the same time as Nimmo, has not yet been activated. Mets bench coach Glenn Sherlock also remains sidelined and is not close to returning, according to Buck Showalter.

It’s been just four days since Nimmo, Canha, and Sherlock tested positive following contact tracing. Neither Nimmo nor Canha have revealed their vaccination status publicly, but Canha’s wife tweeted “we are vaccinated and boosted” following the news. Deesha Thosar reported today that according to a person with knowledge of MLB’s COVID protocols “any player, regardless of vaccinated status, can technically return earlier than 10 days if they test negative on PCR tests.”

In a corresponding move, the Mets optioned outfielder Nick Plummer to Triple A Syracuse. Plummer appeared in two games and logged one plate appearance while with the Mets in Nimmo’s absence.

The Mets will have to wait a little longer for Canha’s return to be back at full strength in the outfield, but Nimmo’s return will certainly be a boost to the lineup in the meantime.